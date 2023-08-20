Heat wave continues

Dangerous heat and humidity is coming back this week, and will be sticking around for a little while.

Starting Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. Humidity will become intense with dew points in the mid and upper 70s so heat index values could reach the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect starting noon Monday, lasting until 10pm Wednesday for many of our counties, including the cities of Mankato and North Mankato. A Heat Advisory is in effect for many more counties during the same time frame. An Excessive Heat Watch extends from Wednesday into Thursday. Some of these alerts vary slightly in timing depending on your county. You can check the alert status for your exact county on our website or app.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper 90s and even in the 100s for some.

Dangerous heat index values in the 105-115 degree range are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. It is extremely important to take this heat seriously. Avoid spending time outside if at all possible. If you must be outdoors because of work or something else, drink lots of water, wear light clothing, and use sun protection. Know the symptoms of (and the differences between) heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The next week also lacks rain chances, other than an occasional pop-up shower or two.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.