MSU women’s soccer opens the season up with an exhibition match against Northwest Missouri State
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s soccer team played against Northwest Missouri State for an exhibition match.
The Mavericks fell 2-0 to the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday afternoon.
The Mavericks play next on Thursday, August 24th at 2:00 p.m. at The Pitch.
