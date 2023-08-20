Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU women’s soccer opens the season up with an exhibition match against Northwest Missouri State

MSU exhibition match against Northwest Missouri State
MSU exhibition match against Northwest Missouri State(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s soccer team played against Northwest Missouri State for an exhibition match.

The Mavericks fell 2-0 to the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks play next on Thursday, August 24th at 2:00 p.m. at The Pitch.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership

Latest News

NRHEG finished up first week of fall practice.
New Richland/ Hartland/ Ellendale/ Geneva ready for football season
The team is set to take the field Thursday, August 31 against Yellow Medicine East.
Sleepy Eye United embarks on first season
Blue Earth Area opens up the season against Pipestone Area in week one.
Blue Earth Area football reloads for upcoming season
The Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament will kick off this weekend and for one local...
After 78 years, Courtland Cubs step back up to the plate for state tournament