New Richland/ Hartland/ Ellendale/ Geneva ready for football season

NRHEG finished up first week of fall practice.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva football team finished up their first week of practice preparing for the upcoming season under 6th year head coach Marc Kruger.

This year the team is shifting their mindset to bring more positivity to the field

Step up or step aside. That is the 2023 team motto for the New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva football program this season.

“We just want everyone that is going to step up to step up and show that they want to be here” said Jaylin Raab.

The team motto changes each year, and Coach Kruger keeps a running list of things the team needs to focus and work on while the juniors pick the motto for next season.

“They really felt like the off season was going to be good for us, we’ve had a really big off season. So steeping up in the off season, stepping up in the season and those guys who just can’t do it or are up for it were asking them to step aside and we are going to focusing on the guys that can” said head coach Marc Kruger.

The seniors are using their motto to try and turn things around to build a legacy for the underclassmen to look up to.

“We just want the little kids to look off and reflect on us so when we leave they can be like we just want them to follow our footsteps so this program becomes better and better” said Raab.

The panthers open up their season on the road against Randolph on August 31st.

