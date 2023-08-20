Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football brings back a familiar face to the program

WEM instilling a new offense this season
WEM instilling a new offense this season(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football team is welcoming a familiar face back to the program this year, head coach Sam Stier.

Stier left WEM in 2019, but is back coaching in the town he grew up in. So far the transition is a smooth one.

“This year I haven’t heard a single complaint which is not normal everybody is embracing the process. That’s our motto this year” said Cody Culhane.

With a new coaching staff comes a different approach to the way things are done.

“We thought it would be a good to come in with some new ideas and new thoughts coach Immerman and I worked on the terminology for the offense throughout most of the summer so that when we instill it we can use it for the next 15-20 years hopefully” said head coach Sam Stier.

The players are picking up on the offense quickly and responding positively.

“I love that we have a new offense it suits me very well because I like to pass it a lot” said Preston Grams.

The offense is a mix of using the run game to set up the pass game for junior QB Preston Grams.

“He’s got a great arm. He’s a good smart quarterback good smart player, but being able to build an offense he can control and manages is the key” said Stier.

The intensity is present in practice week one with learning plays and competing for a starting spot. For the players it’s the push they need to get locked in.

“A lot of guys have to prove themselves. Nobody’s spot is set in stone right now as they just said in the huddle and it’s really fun to see” said Luke Michael.

The Buccaneers open their season at home against rival GFW on August 31st.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership

Latest News

NRHEG finished up first week of fall practice.
New Richland/ Hartland/ Ellendale/ Geneva ready for football season
The team is set to take the field Thursday, August 31 against Yellow Medicine East.
Sleepy Eye United embarks on first season
Blue Earth Area opens up the season against Pipestone Area in week one.
Blue Earth Area football reloads for upcoming season
The Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament will kick off this weekend and for one local...
After 78 years, Courtland Cubs step back up to the plate for state tournament