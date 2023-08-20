Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football brings back a familiar face to the program

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football team is welcoming a familiar face back to the program this year, head coach Sam Stier.

Stier left WEM in 2019, but is back coaching in the town he grew up in. So far the transition is a smooth one.

“This year I haven’t heard a single complaint which is not normal everybody is embracing the process. That’s our motto this year” said Cody Culhane.

With a new coaching staff comes a different approach to the way things are done.

“We thought it would be a good to come in with some new ideas and new thoughts coach Immerman and I worked on the terminology for the offense throughout most of the summer so that when we instill it we can use it for the next 15-20 years hopefully” said head coach Sam Stier.

The players are picking up on the offense quickly and responding positively.

“I love that we have a new offense it suits me very well because I like to pass it a lot” said Preston Grams.

The offense is a mix of using the run game to set up the pass game for junior QB Preston Grams.

“He’s got a great arm. He’s a good smart quarterback good smart player, but being able to build an offense he can control and manages is the key” said Stier.

The intensity is present in practice week one with learning plays and competing for a starting spot. For the players it’s the push they need to get locked in.

“A lot of guys have to prove themselves. Nobody’s spot is set in stone right now as they just said in the huddle and it’s really fun to see” said Luke Michael.

The Buccaneers open their season at home against rival GFW on August 31st.

