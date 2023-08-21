Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

BECHS holds historic bar-hopping tour

Members of BECHS plan to go on a walking tour tomorrow to multiple buildings and establishments on Front Street in Mankato.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) are about to go bar hopping for history!

The historical society plans to go on a walking tour tomorrow to multiple buildings and establishments on Front Street in Mankato.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the tour will include stops at Blue Bricks, Ummie’s and The Square Deal.

The historic walking tour will include a glimpse into the history of the businesses, buildings, and their musical past.

Tickets are $25 for Society members and $30 for non-members.

The ticket price does not include the cost of any drink you buy during the tour.

Attendees must be over 21 years old.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
This was the second year of the event; family and friends affected by Fentanyl gathered to hear...
Mankato observes National Fentanyl Day in Ray Erlandson Park
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 642 hosted their 46th annual Fly-In and Drive-in...
Mankato Regional Airport holds 46th annual Drive-In and Drive-In Breakfast
Families of fallen veterans in Redwood Falls can now be closer to their loved ones because of...
New Redwood Falls cemetery honors fallen MN veterans