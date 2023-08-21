BECHS holds historic bar-hopping tour

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) are about to go bar hopping for history!

The historical society plans to go on a walking tour tomorrow to multiple buildings and establishments on Front Street in Mankato.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the tour will include stops at Blue Bricks, Ummie’s and The Square Deal.

The historic walking tour will include a glimpse into the history of the businesses, buildings, and their musical past.

Tickets are $25 for Society members and $30 for non-members.

The ticket price does not include the cost of any drink you buy during the tour.

Attendees must be over 21 years old.

