Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife

Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife(WCAX)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Byron man was arrested Saturday for second-degree assault after allegedly cutting a woman’s arm with a knife.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home on 8th Street northeast in Byron around 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman bleeding from a two-and-a half inch cut on her arm.

A Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew examined the woman while deputies went inside and located the suspect, 51-year-old Lee Stellmaker.

Stellmaker had blood on his pants and deputies also located a knife believed to be used in the assault. He was then taken into custody. 

Authorities said his blood alcohol content was .28.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Members of BECHS plan to go on a walking tour tomorrow to multiple buildings and establishments...
BECHS holds historic bar-hopping tour
This was the second year of the event; family and friends affected by Fentanyl gathered to hear...
Mankato observes National Fentanyl Day in Ray Erlandson Park
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 642 hosted their 46th annual Fly-In and Drive-in...
Mankato Regional Airport holds 46th annual Drive-In and Drive-In Breakfast
Families of fallen veterans in Redwood Falls can now be closer to their loved ones because of...
New Redwood Falls cemetery honors fallen MN veterans