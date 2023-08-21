Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Byron man was arrested Saturday for second-degree assault after allegedly cutting a woman’s arm with a knife.
According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home on 8th Street northeast in Byron around 6 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a woman bleeding from a two-and-a half inch cut on her arm.
A Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew examined the woman while deputies went inside and located the suspect, 51-year-old Lee Stellmaker.
Stellmaker had blood on his pants and deputies also located a knife believed to be used in the assault. He was then taken into custody.
Authorities said his blood alcohol content was .28.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.