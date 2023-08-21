FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and humidity this week

Extreme and dangerous heat and humidity will impact much of Minnesota and Iowa through at least Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for heat index values ranging from 105 to 115 degrees or higher. Our latest data suggests that Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the week with actual high temps climbing to between 95 and 100 degrees. There will be slight improvement Thursday with cooler, more comfortable weather on the way by Friday and through the upcoming weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be hazy, hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s. The dew point will climb into the low to mid 70s, which will send the heat index to near 105 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even hotter and more humid with near-record high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s in Mankato and across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Further west, around Redwood Falls, Marshall, Windom and Jackson, actual high temperatures could surpass 100 degrees. Those temperatures, combined with dew points in the mid 70s, will cause the heat index to rise to between 110 and 120 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for blanketing much of the upper Midwest with this heat and humidity will begin to break down on Thursday. While Thursday will be cooler, highs will still reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values over 100 degrees.

We will transition to a cooler, more comfortable weather pattern by the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be partly cloudy and less humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Unfortunately, other than a couple of random, isolated showers or thunderstorms related to daytime heating, I do not expect much in the way of rain through at least the weekend and into early next week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.