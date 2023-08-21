Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and humidity this week

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat and humidity
First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat and humidity(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Extreme and dangerous heat and humidity will impact much of Minnesota and Iowa through at least Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for heat index values ranging from 105 to 115 degrees or higher. Our latest data suggests that Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the week with actual high temps climbing to between 95 and 100 degrees. There will be slight improvement Thursday with cooler, more comfortable weather on the way by Friday and through the upcoming weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be hazy, hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s. The dew point will climb into the low to mid 70s, which will send the heat index to near 105 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even hotter and more humid with near-record high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s in Mankato and across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Further west, around Redwood Falls, Marshall, Windom and Jackson, actual high temperatures could surpass 100 degrees. Those temperatures, combined with dew points in the mid 70s, will cause the heat index to rise to between 110 and 120 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for blanketing much of the upper Midwest with this heat and humidity will begin to break down on Thursday. While Thursday will be cooler, highs will still reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values over 100 degrees.

We will transition to a cooler, more comfortable weather pattern by the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be partly cloudy and less humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Unfortunately, other than a couple of random, isolated showers or thunderstorms related to daytime heating, I do not expect much in the way of rain through at least the weekend and into early next week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

An excessive heat warning will be in effect for majority of this week due to dangerous heat,...
FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values up to 115 possible
An excessive heat warning will be in effect for majority of this week due to dangerous heat,...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-21-2023
Emily Merz's FIRST ALERT Sunday Forecast 8/20/23
FIRST ALERT: Heat wave continues
Emily Merz's FIRST ALERT Sunday Forecast 8/20/23
Emily Merz's FIRST ALERT Sunday Forecast 8/20/23