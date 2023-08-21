FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values up to 115 possible

Dangerous heat returns leading to an excessive heat warning across the area for a majority of this week as highs are projected to be in the 90s and heat index values up to 115 possible.

Dangerous heat and humidity will stick around through Thursday afternoon with possible record breaking highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Due to dew points likely hovering in the 70s this week, the heat index will likely reach up to 115 or higher for some portions of the area as the outside air temperature will start in the low-90s on Monday before reaching the upper-90s by Wednesday. Due to the dangerous heat mixed with sunshine and high humidity, an excessive heat warning will be in effect starting 12 pm Monday afternoon and remain in effect through 7 pm Thursday evening.

During these conditions, it is important to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our pets in mind. Make sure no one is ever left inside a vehicle. Your pets should have limited time outside along with plenty of shade and fresh water available to them to help them stay hydrated as well. Pets can fall ill to heat related illnesses just like humans can. It is also important to remember to remain hydrated by drinking plenty of water and/or Gatorade, wear loose fitting, light weight, and light colored clothing, take plenty of breaks inside where there is AC, and limit any outdoor activities.

A very weak cold front is projected to move through the area between Thursday night and Friday morning. This will bring some relief to the area as far as temperatures and conditions go. Unfortunately, we will likely see no rain with this very weak cold front. Temperatures will dip into the mid-80s by Friday with mostly sunny skies sticking around. Winds will also shift, helping us cool down as they shift from the southwest Thursday to the northwest by Friday.

This weekend will feel rather pleasant with mostly sunny skies and more comfortable temperatures. Highs are likely to hover in the upper-70s with some areas topping out in the low-80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week will remain on the more pleasant side with plenty of sunshine to soak up. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s through the middle of the week with light winds mixed in. The only negative factor in the extended forecast is the lack of rain as we are looking at little to no rain at all.

