Gustavus mourns loss of athlete after deadly crash

Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori Jones of Little Canada, who was killed in a collision which occurred just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. All four passengers are members of the Women’s hockey team.(Source: Associated Press)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes after a deadly crash Sunday.

19-year-old Jori Jones of Little Canada was killed in a collision which happened at the intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 29 in Grace Township in Chippewa County just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

She and three passengers in the vehicle are all members of the Gustavus Adolphus Women’s hockey team.

According to the incident report, the Chevy Equinox carrying the hockey players was approaching the Highway 29 intersection while eastbound on Highway 40.

A Dodge Caravan was southbound when the collision happened.

State Patrol says one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign.

The other hockey members--Gianna Gasparini, 19, of Lakeville, Kayla Bluhm, 20, of Chisago City, and Lily Mortenson, 19, of Champlin--were transported to Montevideo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The three surviving passengers of the Chevy were transported to Montevideo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Montevideo hospital.

According to the report, everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

