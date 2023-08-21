Local organizations to add a local STEM camp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Our community is known for working together, and it’s amazing every time. A current example of how a few organizations are teaming up is, the YWCA, YMCA, Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America and Greater Mankato Rotary are all teaming together to add a STEM camp in our region.

Ceceli Polzin, Anna LIeske, Becky Sandquist and Duane Olenius are in to talk about their project.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.