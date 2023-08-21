Your Photos
Local organizations to add a local STEM camp

The YWCA, YMCA, Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America and Greater Mankato Rotary are all teaming together to add a STEM camp in our region.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Our community is known for working together, and it’s amazing every time. A current example of how a few organizations are teaming up is, the YWCA, YMCA, Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America and Greater Mankato Rotary are all teaming together to add a STEM camp in our region.

Ceceli Polzin, Anna LIeske, Becky Sandquist and Duane Olenius are in to talk about their project.

