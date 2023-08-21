Mankato observes National Fentanyl Day in Ray Erlandson Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday was National Fentanyl Poisoning and Substance Overdose Awareness and Prevention Day.

Mankato observed the day by holding an event in Ray Erlandson Park.

This was the second year of the event; family and friends affected by Fentanyl gathered to hear the stories of those in the community, a community that continues to see more victims.

Sunday was National Fentanyl Poisoning and Substance Overdose Awareness and Prevention Day. Mankato observed the day by holding an event in Ray Erlandson Park. (Aaron Stuve)

“Sadly, our memorial table of faces has grown,” said Organizer Kimberly Gustavson. “Next year, I think we’ll have to bring in another table. There isn’t going to be room.”

Mankato Public Safety and local programs were set up to educate on preventative measures and available resources, including demonstrations on administering Narcan to save an overdosing victim.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) said that the fight against Fentanyl is ongoing, with the list of victims growing every year.

“Our priorities are to serve the people in the communities that we live in,” said Chad Ruch of the MRVDTF. “[We want] to hold people accountable for their actions, and if they want to sell poison and put that out there, we’re going to hold them accountable and do everything we can by every means possible.”

Organizers say that the biggest strength of the event is the connections made between families who have all lost loved ones.

“It just brings us together more, which is important to have them,” said Gustavson. “I’m thankful for them, we’re in a group that we didn’t ask to be a part of and we can never leave, but I’m thankful that I’m in it with them.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.