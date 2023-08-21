Mankato’s State Sen. Frentz to receive clean energy award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Nick Frentz (DFL- North Mankato) has reason for celebration, this week.

Clean Energy Economy MN (CEEM) will be presenting the 2023 Clean Energy Legislative Champion Award to Sen. Frentz on Wed. Aug. 23 for his leadership during the 2023 session.

Presenting this award to Sen. Frentz will provide an opportunity to recognize the his significant contributions and policy achievements driving the state’s economic growth via clean energy.

A few of his achievements, thus far, include:

Chief Author of the 100% by 2040 bill, where he brought together clean energy and business advocates, utilities, labor, and environmental stakeholders from across the state to successfully pass historic legislation.

Chief Author of the State Competitiveness Fund, investing $190 million, unlocking billions in potential federal grants for energy projects.

Co-author of Minnesota Energy Alley, which will provide support and training for entrepreneurs and energy innovators paired with seed funding to commercialize new energy technologies faster.

Served as Assistant Majority Leader and Chaired the Senate Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Committee that saw an unprecedented investment in the clean energy economy.

The award presentation will be held at The School Sister Community Solar Garden in Mankato, at 11 a.m.

