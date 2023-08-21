Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Redwood Falls cemetery honors fallen MN veterans

Families of fallen veterans in Redwood Falls can now be closer to their loved ones because of the new cemetery dedicated to them.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A new cemetery in Redwood Falls is honoring the fallen veterans of Minnesota.

Families of fallen veterans in Redwood Falls can now be closer to their loved ones because of the new cemetery dedicated to them.

“Yes, this is the most beautiful resting place for our veterans,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). “Those who served our country, those who put their lives on the line. And when family members want to bury their loved ones, they want to be nearby, and they want them to be with in the same rusting grounds as others that have served.”

The cemetery was made possible due to the former farmer that once owned the land along with a $5.9 million grant from the Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.

“I guess I was very interested, and my folks are buried in Little Falls, and I am very proud of everything that they have done with the cemetery,” said Rob Lesage, the former owner of Land/Brother First Buried. “So, I was very anxious to be a part of it.”

The development process for this cemetery started in 2009, in celebration of its completion, community members and Minnesota government officials came out to commemorate this special moment.

“I like to encourage people to think of it not just as a cemetery, but as a monument,” said David Swantek, Deputy Director of Memorial Affairs. “It’s really a monument to veterans, to their service and sacrifice to our nation. It’s more than just a field of granite headstones. It’s really a memorial and monument to their service.”

Officials from the Minnesota State Veterans Redwood Falls Cemetery want community members to know that they will be scheduling burials for families starting on Monday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

An excessive heat warning will be in effect for majority of this week due to dangerous heat,...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-21-2023
Families of fallen veterans in Redwood Falls can now be closer to their loved ones because of...
New Redwood Falls cemetery honors fallen MN veterans
New Ulm Brewers and Blue Earth Pirates advance to the second round of the 100th Annual...
Townball Action Continues for Local Teams
Emily Merz's FIRST ALERT Sunday Forecast 8/20/23
Emily Merz's FIRST ALERT Sunday Forecast 8/20/23