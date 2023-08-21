Your Photos
Townball Action Continues for Local Teams

New Ulm and Blue Earth advance to second weekend after wins on Sunday.
New Ulm Brewers and Blue Earth Pirates advance to the second round of the 100th Annual...
New Ulm Brewers and Blue Earth Pirates advance to the second round of the 100th Annual Minnesota Amateur Townball Tournament.(Jackson Jirik)
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Delano, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brewers won 5-0 over the Waterville Indians while the Blue Earth Pirates took down the Stark Longhorns 7-2.

New Ulm is set to face the Faribault Lakers Sunday August 27th, at 4:30 p.m. and Blue Earth will take on the Bird Island Bullfrogs Sunday August 27th, at 1:30 p.m. Locations are yet to be determined for both games.

