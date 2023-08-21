Townball Action Continues for Local Teams

Delano, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brewers won 5-0 over the Waterville Indians while the Blue Earth Pirates took down the Stark Longhorns 7-2.

New Ulm is set to face the Faribault Lakers Sunday August 27th, at 4:30 p.m. and Blue Earth will take on the Bird Island Bullfrogs Sunday August 27th, at 1:30 p.m. Locations are yet to be determined for both games.

