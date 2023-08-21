The Waseca football program is bringing the energy into the upcoming season

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca football program came close to state appearances the past two years and are looking to make it over the hump this season.

The team is bringing that winning energy right into the fall to get ready for the upcoming season.

“We’ve had a great summer. Our guys have been really active in camps and really active in the camp we had in Waseca and we’ve had a really good start to fall camp. The coaches are working hard” said head coach Brad Wendland.

The Blue Jays had some turnover losing players and bringing new ones into program but it’s nothing Coach Wendland is unfamiliar with.

“They are there is always really important guys doing first things doing things in their first year for the first time that will happen this year. You know we’ll have some guys doing things for the first time when we play Stewartville in week one, but that’s every year” said Wendland.

The team’s finished each season with a winning record since 2017. The way players hold each other accountable is a big reason for their success.

“You know just working hard in practice pushing my teammates making sure everyone isn’t skipping reps make sure that we are all doing the same thing and doing it right” said Kaeden Johnson.

Another reason for the teams success is the fan base that brings an electric atmosphere on Friday nights.

“It shows that our community really cares about our football team so that makes us as a team want to do better and to show that we care about their support” said Shane Engel-Muller.

Waseca opens their season at home on September 1st against Stewartville.

