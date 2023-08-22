Your Photos
Artists transform vacant St. Peter lot into mural

By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today’s heat didn’t stop a group of St Peter artists from working on a mural along a vacant lot, where the former St. Peter library used to sit.

Placemaker Amanda Malkin and a few volunteers are transforming the lot into a colorful, Swedish-folk mural.

A group of artists started painting the lot last week, covering nearly 12,600 square feet of concrete with cyan paint.

This week, the artists will scale and sketch out the mural before painting the designs.

Malkin plans to transform the space into an event plaza and recreational space for those traveling and dining along St Peter’s Main street.

”And so, people can just come and sit and enjoy. And then the other aspect of it is, once it is set up, there will be events. I mean, this space is coming to life,” said Malkin.

Community members will be able to rent the space for private and public events.

There are several events already planned, such as a welcome party for the space on September 17.

For more information, check out “Point to Place” on Facebook.

