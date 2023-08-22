Burglary and assault at local residence

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early Tuesday morning, a burglary involving assault occurred at an occupied residence. The victim’s vehicle was stolen, then later recovered in a wooded area three miles south of Mankato.

The suspect is a white male, he is 6 foot one inch, 250 pounds, with red hair. A search for the suspect is underway around the area of Le Sueur River between County Road 1 and County Road 16.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. Residents are also asked to be vigilant and lock up their vehicles and homes.

