Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Burglary and assault at local residence

Early Tuesday morning, a burglary involving assault occurred at an occupied residence.
Early Tuesday morning, a burglary involving assault occurred at an occupied residence.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early Tuesday morning, a burglary involving assault occurred at an occupied residence. The victim’s vehicle was stolen, then later recovered in a wooded area three miles south of Mankato.

The suspect is a white male, he is 6 foot one inch, 250 pounds, with red hair. A search for the suspect is underway around the area of Le Sueur River between County Road 1 and County Road 16.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. Residents are also asked to be vigilant and lock up their vehicles and homes.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

KEYC Weather
FIRST ALERT: Record heat will continue through Wednesday
Phillip Eugene Turner
Phillip Turner found guilty on all charges
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Xcel Energy says it plans and forecasts power consumption to prevent blackouts in extreme...
Xcel Energy ready for the heat