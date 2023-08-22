Your Photos
Corporate teams added to Pork Power 5K

Runners line up at the starting line of the 2021 Mankato Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021,...
Runners line up at the starting line of the 2021 Mankato Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new component of the Pork Power 5K is coming to the Mankato Marathon in 2023.

Corporate teams will now have the chance to get employees involved by forming teams to walk or run in the opening race.

Participating teams will compete for bragging rights with awards going to Best Team Name, Best Shirt, and Largest Team.

The Pork Power 5K kicks off the Marathon weekend on Fri., Oct. 20.

Organizers say volunteers are still needed. Those interested can sign up on the Mankato Marathon website.

