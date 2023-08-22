Corporate teams added to Pork Power 5K

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new component of the Pork Power 5K is coming to the Mankato Marathon in 2023.

Corporate teams will now have the chance to get employees involved by forming teams to walk or run in the opening race.

Participating teams will compete for bragging rights with awards going to Best Team Name, Best Shirt, and Largest Team.

The Pork Power 5K kicks off the Marathon weekend on Fri., Oct. 20.

Organizers say volunteers are still needed. Those interested can sign up on the Mankato Marathon website.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.