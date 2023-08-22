FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat, humidity continue

Dangerous heat and humidity will continue through this week with potential record breaking highs ahead of pleasant cooldown by this weekend.

Excessive heat and humidity will stick around the area with an excessive heat warning remaining in effect until 7 pm Thursday. Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday could potentially break record highs for the area as they are projected to hover in the upper-90s Tuesday and Wednesday with the low-90s on Thursday. Record highs for Tuesday hover around the mid-90s along with Wednesday. Record highs for Thursday hover in the low-90s, which means we could either tie or barely break the record. Due to the high humidity expected, the heat index will likely hover between 110 and 115 Tuesday and Wednesday, and between 98 and 105 on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with little to no relief expected from winds as they will bring a warm breeze to the area from the south until the weak cold front moves through Thursday evening.

With the high heat and humidity it is extremely important to remain hydrated, take breaks from the heat by cooling off in an air conditioned building, monitor yourself, your loved ones, and your pets for signs/symptoms of heat related illnesses, and take it easy if you have to be out in the heat, regardless if you are in the shade or not.

The weak cold front will bring in a little bit of cloud coverage Thursday night but no rain to the area. We will also have a shift in winds from the south to the north, bringing in slightly cooler air and dropping temperatures for Friday through the weekend and into next week. The weak cold front will also help decrease the humidity making way for not only cooler temperatures, but more comfortable conditions.

Temperatures after Thursday will be more pleasant with highs in the mid-80s on Friday but the upper-70s for Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the weekend with light winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times.

Next week will remain on the more pleasant side with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-80s with mostly sunny skies sticking around. Winds will continue to range between 5 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. There is still little to no rain expected through the extended forecast.

