FIRST ALERT: Record heat will continue through Thursday

FIRST ALERT DAYS CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Extreme, dangerous heat and humidity will continue to worsen this afternoon and Wednesday as temperatures soar into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, and heat index values climb to between 110 and 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Thursday. While Thursday will be slightly cooler, the heat index will still climb to above 100 degrees in the afternoon. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat and humidity will gradually break down, and a cold front will bring cooler, more comfortable air as we head into the weekend. Highs will drop into the mid 80s by Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and less humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The rest of this afternoon will be dangerously hot and humid. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 90s in Mankato to the low 100s across western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Dew points will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which will send the heat index into the 110 to 115 degree range. We could very easily break some records today. Mankato’s standing record high temperature for this date is 96 degrees.

Tonight will be warm and steamy with lows dropping into the upper 70s. Speaking of records, many places will also break the record for the warmest low temperature tomorrow.

Wednesday might be a degree or two cooler than Tuesday, but it’s still going to be obnoxiously hot and humid. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in excess of 110 degrees. While Thursday will be a bit cooler, it will still be hot and humid. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat index values still climbing above 100 degrees.

Big changes will come on Friday and into the weekend as the blob of high pressure sitting over us breaks down, and a cold front moves through bringing cooler, more comfortable air. High temperatures will drop into the mid 80s on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Unfortunately, other than a random, isolated shower or thunderstorm caused by daytime heating, the entire 10 Day Forecast is dry

