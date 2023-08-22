FOCP Backpack Food Program moves to a larger facility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The FOCP Backpack Food Program has moved to a new facility, three times larger than the old facility.

The group moved from a five thousand square foot facility to one with 15,000 square feet.

They say with the additional square footage, they’re able to streamline their process of feeding children in the community.

Before it was, you know, there was always a lot going on, things moving, noise and now we’re able to separate our offices, make sure that the work behind the curtain is getting done. And then we’re also Allowed to have This big space to like suit our needs,” said Holly Dodge.

The FOCP Backpack Food Program, has also opened up for the school year. You can find more information on how to sign up on our website.

