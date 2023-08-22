Your Photos
Gustavus mourns loss of freshman hockey player

By Maddie Paul
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Our hockey program, school, coaches, and players... We’re in a little bit of shock, but also wanting to be there for everyone involved,” said Head Coach Mike Carroll

Gustavus Adolphus College mourns the loss of one of its student athletes after a deadly car crash on Sunday.

19-year-old freshman Jori Jones of Little Canada was killed in a collision on an intersection just 20 miles west of Willmar.

She was traveling with three other freshman on her hockey team.

“We had high hopes for Jori and her role on the team, and that improving as we moved forward,” said Carroll. “It’s going to take some time to sort things out. But one great thing about being involved in a team sport is we have our coaches, players, and families to lean on and hopefully, in time, we can move forward. But right now, it’s really tough.”

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Equinox carrying the hockey players drove east on Highway 40, approaching the Highway 29 intersection around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Another vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, was driving south on Highway 29, when the collision happened.

State Patrol says one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign.

The other hockey members... 19-year-old Gianna Gasparini, of Lakeville, 20-year-old Kayla Bluhm, of Chisago City, and 19-year-old Lily Mortenson, of Champlin... were taken to Montevideo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Montevideo hospital.

“And accidents are tragic. You know, just love your family, love your teammates, and anything can happen at any time. And just try to hang together,” said Carroll.

According to the report, everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

