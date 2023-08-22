Include eye exams in your back to school check-ups

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School is close to starting back up for kids, meaning it’s time for doctor visits. Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic is in to talk about the importance of including an eye exam among those check-ups.

Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic is located at 120 N Broad St in Mankato and at 26 N Broadway St in New Ulm.

