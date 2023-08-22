Your Photos
Incorporate fruits and veggies to stay hydrated

By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Most fruits and vegetables have 90% or more water in them, so having a cup of fruit means almost an entire cup of water.

“A lot of us find it difficult to drink enough fluid throughout the day, so having some cheat codes built into your day with extra servings of fruits and vegetables helps with hydration helps with nutrition,” said April Graff.

Graff, a dietician at the Hilltop Hy-Vee, says that fruits and vegetables keep your body cool.

“And fruits and vegetables are more of a slow release hydration where you’re not drinking the whole jug of water,” said Graff.

Completing this food-water cheat Graff recommends tomatoes, melons, and berries. Electrolytes are also integral for incorporating water into the cells.

“If you’re drinking a bunch of water and you don’t have the right balance of electrolytes, that water stays in your bloodstream, goes straight to the kidneys, and you excrete it out without getting that fluid that water,” said Graff.

Graff “So, that could be a simple electrolyte drink to something with potassium, sodium, magnesium, as many different electrolytes out,” said Graff. “If we want the science of hydration. You need liquid water and those electrolytes.”

Still, not all liquids actually keep you hydrated.

Fischbach “So, water and those sports or electrolyte type drinks, we’re going to be the best thing to to help combat that. Avoiding things like heavy caffeine use because that can actually be a dehydrating substance would be best,”

