Josh Madson’s community portrait project on display soon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Remember that weekend not so long ago when the entire community was invited to show up to Coffee Hag and get portraits taken for free? Well it happened.

Now the man behind that project is ready to show it to the community. Josh Madsen is in the studio to talk about his project.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.