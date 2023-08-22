Your Photos
Josh Madson’s community portrait project on display soon

Josh Madsen is in the studio to talk about his project.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Remember that weekend not so long ago when the entire community was invited to show up to Coffee Hag and get portraits taken for free? Well it happened.

Now the man behind that project is ready to show it to the community. Josh Madsen is in the studio to talk about his project.

