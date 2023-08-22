JWP football preps for new season

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -For the Bulldogs, there’s a different type of energy this fall camp that comes with a new coaching staff.

“I’m feeling really good. I can tell everybody is really focused. It’s fun to be out here, and I think we’re going to have a good season,” said Nolan Morsching, senior running back.

The transition is going smooth as the team implements a new offense that’ll go to a run-heavy scheme in hopes of starting to turn around a program that hasn’t won more than two games since the 2019 season.

“It’s just been super fun. They have high energy, we have high expectations for our students. Wins, losses, we’ll see what happens, but at the end of it, hopefully they’re better people and better community members as well,” said Ryan Luedtke, JWP football head coach.

On the defensive side of the ball, there’s some new wrinkles that are a nice sight for players.

“All different, new blitz packages and everything else. It’s just better,” said Ty Melchior, JWP linebacker.

The new look Bulldogs hit the field for the first time this season next Friday against Lester Prairie.

