Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Lake Crystal indoor workout challenge works like a ‘charm’

The Lake Crystal Rec Center is launching a program for those of you heading indoors and needing to mix up your workout routine. It’s called a charm challenge.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Getting through these hot days can be tough, especially for those who enjoy outdoor activities. The Lake Crystal Rec Center is launching a program for those of you heading indoors and needing to mix up your workout routine. It’s called a charm challenge.

The Lake Crystal Rec Center is located at 621 West Nathan Street. To find out more about the charm challenge or any of the rec center’s programming, visit their website or find them on Facebook.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic is in to talk about the importance of including an eye exam among...
Include eye exams in your back to school check-ups
Adam Anderson is in with Pub 500 to talk about their World Beer Cruise.
Pub 500′s World Beer Cruise
Josh Madsen is in the studio to talk about his project.
Josh Madson’s community portrait project on display soon
Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic is in to talk about the importance of including an eye exam among...
Include eye exams in your back to school check-ups