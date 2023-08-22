Mankato senior community once again holds ‘Old Main Village State Fair’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents at Old Main Village will once again enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of the State Fair.

The “Old Main Village State Fair” will be held on Wed., Aug. 23, at the senior living community, located at 301 South 5th Street in Mankato.

While information and tours of the community will be available, the event aims to showcase the vibrant lifestyle provided to residents.

Live music will be provided by the Box Ox Jazz Babies.

The event will also offer an array of fair-like treats, including corndogs, mini donuts, cotton candy and nachos. There will also be a dunk tank, photo booth, games, prizes, and face-painting available for guests.

This event is free and open to the public. However, reservations are encouraged.

To RSVP, please call 507-388-4200

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.