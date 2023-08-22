Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato senior community once again holds ‘Old Main Village State Fair’

FILE - Old Main Village will once again enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of the State Fair....
FILE - Old Main Village will once again enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of the State Fair. While information and tours of the community will be available, the event aims to showcase the vibrant lifestyle provided to residents(KEYC)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents at Old Main Village will once again enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of the State Fair.

The “Old Main Village State Fair” will be held on Wed., Aug. 23, at the senior living community, located at 301 South 5th Street in Mankato.

While information and tours of the community will be available, the event aims to showcase the vibrant lifestyle provided to residents.

Live music will be provided by the Box Ox Jazz Babies.

The event will also offer an array of fair-like treats, including corndogs, mini donuts, cotton candy and nachos. There will also be a dunk tank, photo booth, games, prizes, and face-painting available for guests.

This event is free and open to the public. However, reservations are encouraged.

To RSVP, please call 507-388-4200

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Dangerously hot and humid conditions expected to continue through Thursday afternoon with...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-22-2023
teacher shortage
Hundreds of teacher, paraprofessional vacancies reported in MN
Caswell Sports activities postponed through Wednesday.
Caswell sports activities postponed through Wednesday
Investigators believe she could be in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area or the northeastern...
UPDATE: Missing 65-year-old Brenda Peterson found safe