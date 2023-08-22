Your Photos
MAPS referendum hits ballot Nov. 7

By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : “What a bond referendum allows us to do is ask our community to continue to consider making investments in those public buildings- to make sure we continue to see improvements for our kids and our community,” said MAPS Superintendent, Paul Peterson.

Voters will see two questions on the ballot.

The first question asks voters to approve $105 million for multiple projects.

This includes early learning expansion, classroom improvements, and school safety.

Some specific projects include remodeling Mankato West High School’s classrooms and swimming pool, and building secure, single entries for all public schools.

“That would require all visitors to enter the building but also go through the office to sign in and then be buzzed into the greater part of the building, if they have a need to be there. We have safe schools- but if there are things we can do to make them more secure, then we should put that in front of voters,” said Peterson.

The second question asks voters to approve $15 million for high school outdoor stadiums.

Question two can’t pass without the approval of Question one.

If question one is approved, MAPS staff estimates that taxpayers could be impacted by $10 a month, based on homes valued at $250,000- the average priced home in the school district.

The second question would impact by $2.50 a month for homes at the same price.

“We’re going to be spending time in the coming weeks and months sharing information with our school district residents, so they can make good decisions for themselves, the schools, and the community on November 7,” said Peterson.

