MAPS referendum hits ballot on Nov. 7

FILE — The Mankato Area Public School (MAPS) Board unanimously approved a bond referendum to hit the polls this November. The referendum aims to fund the district’s biggest facility projects.(KEYC)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public School (MAPS) Board unanimously approved a bond referendum to hit the polls this November.

The referendum aims to fund the district’s biggest facility projects.

Voters will see two questions on the ballot:

  • Question 1: Asks voters to approve $105 million for upgraded school entrances, early learning expansion, improvements to classrooms, and academic and athletic spaces.
  • Question 2: Asks voters to approve $15 million for high school outdoor stadiums.

Question two cannot pass without the approval of Question one.

