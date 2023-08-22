MAPS referendum hits ballot on Nov. 7

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public School (MAPS) Board unanimously approved a bond referendum to hit the polls this November.

The referendum aims to fund the district’s biggest facility projects.

Voters will see two questions on the ballot:

Question 1: Asks voters to approve $105 million for upgraded school entrances, early learning expansion, improvements to classrooms, and academic and athletic spaces.

Question 2: Asks voters to approve $15 million for high school outdoor stadiums.

Question two cannot pass without the approval of Question one.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.