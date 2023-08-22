Missing: 65-year-old Brenda Peterson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minocqua Police Department in Wisconsin, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Brenda Peterson, age 65, who is missing from Minocqua/Oneida, Wisconsin. Brenda is driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with MN license plate AKR281. The vehicle has red stripe on the side.

Investigators believe she could be in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area or the northeastern suburbs. She could possibly be traveling with her daughter Brooke Memene, age 44.

If have seen or know the whereabouts of Brenda Peterson, age 65, please call 911.

