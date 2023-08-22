MnDOT to use FEMA system to issue wireless alerts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Wireless Emergency Alerts are now live in Minnesota.

MnDOT now has the ability to send emergency alerts directly through residents’ cell carriers in the event of major road closures or weather emergencies, similar to emergency alerts already used by the state. The system will send alerts only to residents within the affected areas, and MnDOT says that the system will only be used in emergency situations, when quick access to information is crucial.

”To really trigger the system we’re looking at closures that would be greater than four hours, so this is not something that you’re going to get alerts like all the time on, this is probably something just maybe two or three times a year at best, and it probably kind of depends on where you live and where you’re at,” said Brian Kary.

MnDOT says that the service is currently live and will be used as soon as a road emergency comes up.

