Phillip Turner found guilty on all charges

Phillip Eugene Turner
Phillip Eugene Turner(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The jury deliberated on Tuesday after closing arguments and found Phillip Turner guilty on all charges.

Turner, 35, is charged with attempted second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony, as well as first-degree assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The state and defense rested on Monday after the defense called two witnesses for Turner and he took the stand in his own defense.

In court on Monday, the defense called two character witnesses for Turner. Then, Turner took the stand in his own defense. He said on December 24, he and the woman spent the day drinking and smoking marijuana. He said he took a nap and when he woke up, the woman was on the phone with someone and was upset. He said she then got mad at him.

He admitted to having a handgun on his waistband and the victim grabbed it, and after a struggle, the gun went off and shot the woman in the head.

On the stand, Turner admitted to immediately leaving after the woman was shot. He said he did not call 911 or anyone for help. He said he then went to his estranged girlfriend’s house in Rochester and played with children, watched videos and drank alcohol. He said he then celebrated Christmas Day and did not tell anyone about what happened. He was arrested hours later.

He admitted he lied to police because he was “terrified” and felt he would be discriminated against because he black and that no one would believe him.

On cross-examination, the prosecutor challenged Turner on many of his statements.

A sentencing date is scheduled for November 8, 2023.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

