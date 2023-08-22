Sheriff’s Office: House fire in Makinen allegedly caused by arson, woman arrested

MAKINEN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A house fire in St. Louis County led to the arrest of a woman Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Makinen area for a disturbance call around 5:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived, a woman was standing in a field near the home and a woodpile under a lean-to connected to the home was on fire.

The fire then spread to the home where one male occupant was inside.

Authorities say he was able to exit the home without injury.

The woman was then taken into custody and is now being held at the St. Louis County Jail pending further investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the house was a total loss.

St. Louis County Deputies were assisted by the State Fire Marshal’s office, Makinen Fire Department, Palo Fire Department, Colvin Fire Department, Fayal Fire Department, Lakeland Fire Department, and Gilbert Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.