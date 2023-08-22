Your Photos
Stay safe and hydrated during the heat

If you’re unable to take these precautions, and don’t listen to your body, it can lead to heat exhaustion and eventually heat stroke.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Trying to stay cool during days of intense heat may be difficult for some, especially those that work outside and don’t have immediate access to water.

A few ways to try and stay safe and cool include limiting the time you’re outdoors, planning activities in the early morning or late evening, wearing loose lightweight clothing, and most importantly, staying hydrated.

“So if you think of like a car, gasoline helps keep it running, helps keeping that tank full and making sure that it’s able to function appropriately,” said Nurse Practitioner, Nicole Fischbach. “Water does the same thing in our bodies, and so it just helps keep our tanks full as a volume and Helps with stabilizing blood pressure and help all of our organs and our body systems function appropriately.”

If you’re unable to take these precautions, and don’t listen to your body, it can lead to heat exhaustion and eventually heat stroke.

