Xcel Energy prepared for heat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “50% on average of a summer time electricity bill is just the air conditioning to keep our homes cool. So high temperatures like this, you can imagine what kind of demand is being placed,” said Anna Thill.

Xcel Energy doesn’t wait for conditions to put a strain on their power grid. They always plan and forecast, look at analytics, making sure the energy system can meet peak demands.

“So that’s from distribution to our transmission and making sure that we have enough energy generation to also meet that demand,” said Thill.

Xcel is part of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which looks at the whole transmission grid across 15 states and one Canadian Province; a footprint of over 45 million customers.

“An interconnected grid here and that is super important, especially as one area goes down, we can deploy to help save that area because the reliability is a top priority as well as safety and affordability for that so we’re trying to keep all of those pieces in play,” said Thill.

To do that, personnel monitor the entire system 24/7.

Thill “War rooms, right? All screens looking at all of the analytics, constantly measuring what’s going on all over that that grid system. So people are keeping an eye on that and. Moving energy as needed it’s really fascinating,” said Thill.

Even with the high temperatures and strain on the infrastructure, Thrill believes we have the power to get past the peak.

“That interdependence is there. It’s real and if we need to rely on that, we can. But the important message is here in Minnesota and Xcel Energy customers, we have what it takes right now, with the energy generation and the infrastructure. To meet peak demand as we forecast it,” said Thill.

