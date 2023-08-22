Your Photos
Xcel Energy ready for the heat

Xcel Energy says it plans and forecasts power consumption to prevent blackouts in extreme temperatures.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During stretches of elevated temperatures like this week, air conditioning (AC) units and dishwashers can strain the electrical grid.

Xcel Energy says it plans and forecasts power consumption to prevent blackouts in extreme temperatures. But if an emergency arises, the Midcontinental Independent Systems Operator (MISO) will supply power to meet demands.

“So yeah, that interdependence is there; it’s real and if we need to rely on that, we can,” said Anna Thill, Xcel Energy’s Community Relations Manager. “But the important message here in Minnesota and Xcel Energy customers, we have what it takes. Right now, with energy generation and infrastructure. To meet peak demand as we forecast it.”

Xcel Energy says you can lower the temperature of your home by eight degrees by just circulating air with fans, rather than using an AC.

