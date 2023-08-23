Deadline nearing for 2023 photo contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents have only a couple more days to submit photos for the city’s 2023 photo contest.

Photos and entry forms must be submitted by Fri., Aug. 25.

Winners and honorable mentions will be featured in the City’s 2024 printed calendar.

The best photos will be printed and displayed at the Intergovernmental Center at the Civic Center Plaza.

This year’s theme is Favorite Places and Spaces in Mankato.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels may enter up to 10 photos of parts of the city.

A photo contest entry form is required, which you can find on the City of Mankato’s webpage.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.