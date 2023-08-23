Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Deadline nearing for 2023 photo contest

Mankato residents have only a couple more days to submit photos for the city’s 2023 photo contest. Photos and entry forms must be submitted by Fri., Aug. 25.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents have only a couple more days to submit photos for the city’s 2023 photo contest.

Photos and entry forms must be submitted by Fri., Aug. 25.

Winners and honorable mentions will be featured in the City’s 2024 printed calendar.

The best photos will be printed and displayed at the Intergovernmental Center at the Civic Center Plaza.

This year’s theme is Favorite Places and Spaces in Mankato.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels may enter up to 10 photos of parts of the city.

A photo contest entry form is required, which you can find on the City of Mankato’s webpage.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Mankato residents have only a couple more days to submit photos for the city’s 2023 photo...
Deadline nearing for 2023 photo contest
Dangerous heat will continue today, Thursday ahead of pleasant weekend cooldown.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-23-2023
Deadly crash stock graphic
Teen dies in MN motorcycle crash