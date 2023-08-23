Your Photos
Duluth man paralyzed serves Korean dish at local farmer’s markets

By Dave Anderson and Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “When life hands you cabbage, make kimchi,” goes the mantra of a Duluth botanist who suffered a life-changing accident several years ago.

”I was climbing a tree south of Superior to collect a mutated growth in a tamarack and a branch broke so I fell 20 feet and I’m paralyzed now and that’s my life,” said Josh Horky of Duluth added. “Life goes on, you can choose to give up or you can go on and enjoy life.”

Since the accident, Josh Horky has found enjoyment in making kimchi, the Korean cabbage-based delicacy for customers of the Duluth Farmer’s Market.

He has been selling kimchi for nearly ten years with the aid of his partner Lynette Lytele.

Lytele says she has fun with most of the procedure when making kimchi but with it being a spicier form of sauerkraut it affects the cleaning process.

“What I don’t like is washing the dishes afterward because it is spicy!” said Lytele.

The kick of spice is what draws customers back to Josh and Lynette’s “Gitche Gumee Kimchi” stand in the farmer’s market.

The formula is a trade secret of course, “I’m not sure I can give out that information, you’ll just have to try it,” says Lytele about the recipe.

Josh is glad he used his knowledge of botany to come up with his winning kimchi formula and is proud to have launched his own small business.

“Well, if you just think about it it will always just be a dream, but if you want to live it, do it,” said Horky when asked to give advice to budding entrepreneurs.

To get your hands on the kimchi you can find Josh and Lynette selling their kimchi at several Twin Ports farmers markets.

For example, they’re often at the Duluth Farmers Market on East Third Street for most Wednesdays and Saturdays.

