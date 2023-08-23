‘DWI Enforcer All-Stars’ recognized at MN Twins game

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement and prosecutors will be honored for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road.

Sixty officers, troopers, deputies, and prosecutors represent the “DWI Enforcer All-Star” team and will be honored during the Minnesota Twins pre-game festivities at Target Field on Sun., Aug. 20.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will recognize more for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road.

Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office Criminal Division Chief Todd Coryell was one of only two prosecutors, statewide, that were recognized.

Over the last five years, there were 412 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in Minnesota, and more than 127,238 people have been arrested for DWI.

