Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘DWI Enforcer All-Stars’ recognized at MN Twins game

Blue Earth County own Attorney’s Office Criminal Division Chief Todd Coryell was one of only two prosecutors, statewide, that were recognized.
Sixty officers, troopers, deputies and prosecutors represent the “DWI Enforcer All-Star” team...
Sixty officers, troopers, deputies and prosecutors represent the “DWI Enforcer All-Star” team and will be honored during the Minnesota Twins pre-game festivities at Target Field on Sun., Aug. 20.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement and prosecutors will be honored for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road.

Sixty officers, troopers, deputies, and prosecutors represent the “DWI Enforcer All-Star” team and will be honored during the Minnesota Twins pre-game festivities at Target Field on Sun., Aug. 20.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will recognize more for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road.

Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office Criminal Division Chief Todd Coryell was one of only two prosecutors, statewide, that were recognized.

Over the last five years, there were 412 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in Minnesota, and more than 127,238 people have been arrested for DWI.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Arrest graphic
Woman arrested following multi-county police chase
Natalie Hudson was appointed as Minnesota’s next Supreme Court Chief Justice. Hudson is the...
Gov. Walz announces Natalie Hudson as MN Supreme Court Chief Justice
Mankato residents have only a couple more days to submit photos for the city’s 2023 photo...
Deadline nearing for 2023 photo contest
Books pulled from libraries and classrooms in the Urbandale Community School District to be in...
Iowa school districts remove books off shelves ahead of school year following new state guidelines