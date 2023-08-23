FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat continues ahead of pleasant weekend cooldown

Excessive heat leading to dangerous conditions outside will continue today and Thursday before relief moves in with a pleasant cooldown by this coming weekend.

Today will continue with excessive heat and potential record breaking highs through the afternoon hours. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with temperatures rising into the upper-90s. Due to the high humidity expected, the heat index is likely to range up to 110 for portions of the area. Winds will continue to bring a warm breeze up to 15 mph at times with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures and conditions will remain warm and muggy tonight before more heat moves in throughout Thursday.

The excessive heat warning will remain in effect until 7 pm Thursday afternoon due to temperatures projected to hover in the upper-80s and low-90s with a heat index up to 100 in portions of the area. Thursday night is when things will start to change as a weak cold front is projected to move through the area. This will not only lead to a pleasant cool down but some cloud coverage overnight as well as some minor rain chances possible before 7 am Friday morning.

Friday and this coming weekend will be more pleasant with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s on Friday before dipping into the upper-70s for Saturday and Sunday. Skies will start off partly cloudy on Friday following the weak cold front with gradual clearing expected throughout the day, leading to more sunshine through Saturday and Sunday. Overnight conditions will also be more pleasant as temperatures are expected to hover in the mid to upper-50s Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night.

Next week will remain on the more pleasant side with near average (normal) temperatures across the area. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the end of the month of August as temperatures are expected to hover in the low-80s with some days potentially rising into the mid-80s. Next week will remain rather quiet with little to no rain in the forecast until the following weekend when we could potentially see some shower and thunderstorm chances on Friday (Sept. 1) as skies become partly cloudy throughout the day.

