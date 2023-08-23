FIRST ALERT: Heatwave slowly easing; weekend relief expected

The heat wave that has plagued much of our region for the past several days will gradually ease, and conditions will slowly improve as we head toward the weekend. An excessive heat warning remains in effect through Thursday; however, Thursday will be slightly cooler than the past couple of days with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat index values dropping to between 100 and 105 degrees. Friday will be slightly cooler and less humid but still fairly uncomfortable. The real relief will come this weekend behind a cold front. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and considerably less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Other than a random isolated shower or thunderstorm caused by daytime heating, we will stay mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s through most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will, once again, be obnoxiously hot and humid. High temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values pushing 110 degrees or better. Today could be a record breaker. Mankato’s standing record for this date is 94 degrees set back in 1968. Speaking of records, our low temperature this morning was 78 degrees, which will likely break today’s maximum low temperature record.

The big high-pressure system that has been sitting over the center part of the nation will gradually break down and move south, bringing this heat wave to an end over the next several days. Thursday will be better but still hot and humid. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values in the 100 to 105-degree range. Slow improvement will continue Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will be a bit lower Friday, but the heat index will still reach the low 90s on Friday afternoon.

The relief we’ve all been waiting for will finally arrive this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, cooler, and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. That trend will continue with sunshine and low 80s in the forecast through most of next week.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much rain in our future. Other than a random isolated shower or thunderstorm caused by daytime heating, we are going to stay dry through the weekend and most of next week.

