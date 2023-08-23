Your Photos
Heat and humidity: the good and the bad for farmers

Valley Veggies Owner Terri Anderson says the heat and humidity provides gardening benefits.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One farmer takes extra precaution for her produce and workers during this extreme heat. But, she gives some praise to the humidity.

Valley Veggies Owner Terri Anderson says the heat and humidity provides gardening benefits.

The morning dew helps fall crops, like pumpkins and squash, flourish and harvest faster in the heat.

Anderson says she’s been selling pumpkins earlier than usual.

But, she also says the harsh temperatures raise outdoor safety concerns.

Now, the store closes earlier than usual to beat the height of the heat.

”I worry about passing out. The heat is pretty intense out here. There are warning signs: headaches, nausea. And when that happens, I do try very hard to get out of the heat. It’s just protection for myself- and other people, too. Most people don’t want to be out in this intense heat, and I don’t blame them,” said Anderson.

On extremely hot days, Valley Veggies picks produce earlier in the day and stores it all in coolers to maintain freshness.

Valley Veggies will resume regular business hours this Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

