Mankato Brewery contributes to Minnesota State Fair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the Minnesota State Fair approaching, the Mankato Brewery came up with some new drinks to feature at the get together. They have created a number of new beers, including: Pineapple Sour Beergarita, Rhubarb Shandy and Strawberry Short Cake’d Up.

The Mankato Brewery is located at 1119 Center St, North Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.