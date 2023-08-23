Your Photos
Mankato Brewery contributes to Minnesota State Fair

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the Minnesota State Fair approaching, the Mankato Brewery came up with some new drinks to feature at the get together. They have created a number of new beers, including: Pineapple Sour Beergarita, Rhubarb Shandy and Strawberry Short Cake’d Up.

The Mankato Brewery is located at 1119 Center St, North Mankato.

