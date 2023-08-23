Mankato Salvation Army opens cooling stations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the second time this week, the Mankato Salvation Army has opened their cooling station.

With the extreme temperatures, the nonprofit is welcoming guests and their furry friends to cool down for a few hours.

People looking for a break from the heat can do so from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Staff and volunteers will be serving dinner. They are also taking donations such as Gatorade, water, fruit, and dog food.

On Tuesday, Mankato Salvation Army Captain Andy Wheeler says 25 people stopped by and they are ready to serve as many as needed.

“At this point, there is not a limit for that, which we’re really grateful for,” said Capt. Wheeler. “The dining room is a good space. I think people are going to be comfortable in there, even up to about 100 folks, but I don’t know that we would turn anyone away.”

The Mankato Salvation army is located at 700 S. Riverfront Drive.

