Mankato West works toward start of season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West girls soccer team is coming off a 13-4-1 season under 28th year head coach Crissy Makela. This season the team is looking to build of that winning record.

“I think keeping our work ethic really high is important and just coming to practice everyday and putting everything in that we possibly can,” said Aubrey Makela.

The team is experiencing some turnover this season losing their leading scorer and the majority of the defense, but the players filling those roles this season aren’t inexperienced.

“We’ve always had the mentality even last year during the regular season we made sure all our players got playing time and that’s intentional that way now come this year those players who were maybe not starters last year are still ready and know what a varsity level match is,” said Crissy Makela, West head coach.

This team is no stranger to winning games and Coach Makela is already thinking about how she’ll lead her team back to state after the Scarlets fell to Mankato East in the Section 2AA title game in 2022.

“It’s always an atmosphere of you know mistakes are gonna happen we may not always get all the results we want during the regular season. It’s just really important come post season we are at our best so that we can compete and try to get to that state tournament,” said Makela.

The team’s mentality is to “light the match” a phrase that’s used to get the athletes going before taking the field.

“It kind of keeps us motivated on the field and just like Aubrey said before games we kind of just there to hype each other up and make sure we have the right energy to perform,” said Molly Miller.

Mankato West opens up their season this Thursday against Winona.

