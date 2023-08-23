Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato West works toward start of season

Scarlets open the season later this week.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West girls soccer team is coming off a 13-4-1 season under 28th year head coach Crissy Makela. This season the team is looking to build of that winning record.

“I think keeping our work ethic really high is important and just coming to practice everyday and putting everything in that we possibly can,” said Aubrey Makela.

The team is experiencing some turnover this season losing their leading scorer and the majority of the defense, but the players filling those roles this season aren’t inexperienced.

“We’ve always had the mentality even last year during the regular season we made sure all our players got playing time and that’s intentional that way now come this year those players who were maybe not starters last year are still ready and know what a varsity level match is,” said Crissy Makela, West head coach.

This team is no stranger to winning games and Coach Makela is already thinking about how she’ll lead her team back to state after the Scarlets fell to Mankato East in the Section 2AA title game in 2022.

“It’s always an atmosphere of you know mistakes are gonna happen we may not always get all the results we want during the regular season. It’s just really important come post season we are at our best so that we can compete and try to get to that state tournament,” said Makela.

The team’s mentality is to “light the match” a phrase that’s used to get the athletes going before taking the field.

“It kind of keeps us motivated on the field and just like Aubrey said before games we kind of just there to hype each other up and make sure we have the right energy to perform,” said Molly Miller.

Mankato West opens up their season this Thursday against Winona.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Runners line up at the starting line of the 2021 Mankato Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021,...
Corporate teams added to Pork Power 5K
Scarlets open the season later this week.
Mankato West works toward start of season
Corporate teams will now have the chance to get employees involved by forming teams to walk or...
Corporate teams added to Pork Power 5K
Caswell Sports activities postponed through Wednesday.
Caswell sports activities postponed through Wednesday