Mankato’s State Sen. Frentz receives clean energy award

Senator Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) is awarded CEEM's 2023 Clean Energy Legislative...
Senator Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) is awarded CEEM's 2023 Clean Energy Legislative Champion Award at the School Sister Community Solar Garden site in Mankato, by Gregg Mast, Executive Director, Clean Energy Economy MN(Clean Energy Economy MN)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Nick Frentz (DFL- North Mankato) received a prestigious clean energy award.

Clean Energy Economy MN (CEEM) Executive Director, Gregg Mast, presented the 2023 Clean Energy Legislative Champion Award to Sen. Frentz on Wed. Aug. 23 for his leadership during the 2023 session.

This award aims to recognize Sen. Frentz’s hefty contributions and policy achievements, which is driving the state’s economic growth via clean energy.

Some of his achievements include:

  • Chief Author of the 100% by 2040 bill
  • Chief Author of the State Competitiveness Fund
  • Co-author of Minnesota Energy Alley
  • Served as Assistant Majority Leader and Chaired the Senate Energy

The award presentation was held at The School Sister Community Solar Garden in Mankato, at 11 a.m.

