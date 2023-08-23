Mankato’s State Sen. Frentz receives clean energy award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Nick Frentz (DFL- North Mankato) received a prestigious clean energy award.

Clean Energy Economy MN (CEEM) Executive Director, Gregg Mast, presented the 2023 Clean Energy Legislative Champion Award to Sen. Frentz on Wed. Aug. 23 for his leadership during the 2023 session.

This award aims to recognize Sen. Frentz’s hefty contributions and policy achievements, which is driving the state’s economic growth via clean energy.

Some of his achievements include:

Chief Author of the 100% by 2040 bill

Chief Author of the State Competitiveness Fund

Co-author of Minnesota Energy Alley

Served as Assistant Majority Leader and Chaired the Senate Energy

The award presentation was held at The School Sister Community Solar Garden in Mankato, at 11 a.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.