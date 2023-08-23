Your Photos
New golf course clubhouse design unveiled following fire

The golf course is rebuilding its clubhouse after a fire destroyed the previous building on Aug. 12.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Patrons of the St. James Golf Course are getting a sneak peek of a new clubhouse design.

The golf course is rebuilding its clubhouse after a fire destroyed the previous building on Aug. 12.

Staff said that a mobile office will be set up Thursday to temporarily accommodate for the loss of its bar and dining area.

While reconstruction of the clubhouse gets underway, golfers are still able to use the course seven days a week.

