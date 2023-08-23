Old Main Village kicks off third annual fair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Old Main Village Senior living community kicked off their third annual state fair today to give residents a chance to embrace their fond memories of state fairs past.

“Yeah, I think it’s it’s huge. You know, when folks come into a senior living, there’s a lot of mixed reviews by families. And so giving them the opportunity and the chance to realize that they can do the, they can do things that they could do in their own home and go to, you know, different places. And it’s held in their their new home. Is is big for for us here at old,” Nick Brown said.

This event was free for residents and their families. Everyone who came got to enjoy live music from the blue ox jazz babies, games, prize... And of course a variety of state fair foods.

SCHOENSTEDT “I think it’s a great. Opportunity has some fun with friends, you know, and. All the people that are around here and nice games and they have nice prizes if you win.”

The Old Main Village state fair is usually held outside but due to the heat, this year’s event moved inside for safety reasons.

But that didn’t take away from all the fun.

BUBLITZ “Oh, I you know, the the crew here is wonderful, and it’s all, you know, we were supposed to have it outside, but they made it to get it in here and it’s working out fine.”

JACOBS “This makes me feel so wonderful to be able to bring this year for our residents. They love it. I love bringing smiles to their faces, so it’s just I love what I do. So this is just a fun event.”

The Old Main Village state fair is usually held the day before the Minnesota State Fair starts.

