Owatonna prepares for Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On October 13th, pheasant hunters will converge on Owatonna and Steele County for the 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

The Minnesota DNR spent the past week conducting a wildlife survey of the area, and says that the opener will provide an opportunity to showcase an area that is often overlooked in the grand scheme of Minnesota hunting.

“Owatonna is a town that most people drive by to pheasant hunt. They’re heading to western Minnesota, they’re heading to the Dakotas, and we want to let people know that you can stop right here in Owatonna and find some great pheasant hunting,” said Scott Roemhildt.

The weekend will feature events for hunters and non-hunters alike, including tours of local hunting land, parks and public tours of the newly constructed Owatonna High School.

Organizers say that the planning process has taken over nine months, and that the community has brought their all to show the best of their local area.

“It really encourages the community to highlight what they do well and what they have to offer, so I feel like pulling all of this together was kind of like pulling together the best of our best, and so it’s things that we do on a regular basis but we’re able to pull it all together into one weekend,” said Glenda Smith.

